Op-Ed: Gregory Zarian has an incredible 2020 in the entertainment world

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Gregory Zarian has an incredible 2020 in the entertainment world

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     15 hours ago in Entertainment
In 2020, multifaceted entertainer Gregory Zarian was ubiquitous. From digital dramas to a romantic film to a hostage thriller, this Emmy nominee proved that he is a true force to be reckoned with.
He scored his first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work in Venice: The Series, which was co-Created by Crystal Chappell and Kim Turrisi.
Gregory Zarian in Venice The Series
Gregory Zarian in 'Venice The Series'
'Venice The Series'
Zarian was a part of the romantic film From Zero to I Love You by filmmaker Doug Spearman, where he played Christopher Randolph. He starred opposite Scott Bailey and Darryl Stephens. He opened up about this romantic movie.
Darryl Stephens and Gregory Zarian in From Zero to I Love You
Darryl Stephens and Gregory Zarian in 'From Zero to I Love You'
'From Zero to I Love You'
This past November, Zarian won an acting award for his terrific work in the hostage thriller 86 Melrose Avenue for playing Avi. He took home the award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film" at Overcome Film Festival
Gregory Zarian in 86 Melrose Avenue film
Gregory Zarian in '86 Melrose Avenue' film
'86 Melrose Avenue'
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Gregory Zarian in the New Year 2021.
To learn more about Gregory Zarian, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and check out his website.
Gregory Zarian
Gregory Zarian
Jeffery Beasley
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Gregory Zarian, Emmy, Venice, Romantic, Film
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
The role technology will play in democratizing access to justice Special
New York stock exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms
Alarm in France after 2,500 mass for illegal rave
Biden picks hawkish Kathleen Hicks for high Pentagon job
Op-Ed: Gregory Zarian has an incredible 2020 in the entertainment world
In late Trump salvo, US rejects UN budget over Israel, Iran
Brexit becomes reality as UK quits EU single market
All quiet on cross-Channel front as new era opens in Dover
Teachers and lion tamers get same wage under Cuban reform
Spain, UK agree 11th-hour border deal for Gibraltar