Op-Ed: Gregory Zarian has an incredible 2020 in the entertainment world

In 2020, multifaceted entertainer Gregory Zarian was ubiquitous. From digital dramas to a romantic film to a hostage thriller, this Emmy nominee proved that he is a true force to be reckoned with.

He scored his first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work in Venice: The Series, which was co-Created by Crystal Chappell and Kim Turrisi.

Zarian was a part of the romantic film From Zero to I Love You by filmmaker Doug Spearman, where he played Christopher Randolph. He starred opposite Scott Bailey and Darryl Stephens.

This past November, Zarian won an acting award for his terrific work in the hostage thriller 86 Melrose Avenue for playing Avi. He took home the award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film" at Overcome Film Festival.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Gregory Zarian in the New Year 2021.