Op-Ed: Gregory Zarian has an incredible 2020 in the entertainment world

He scored his first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work in Venice: The Series
, which was co-Created by Crystal Chappell and Kim Turrisi.
Gregory Zarian in 'Venice The Series'
'Venice The Series'
Zarian was a part of the romantic film From Zero to I Love You
by filmmaker Doug Spearman, where he played Christopher Randolph. He starred opposite Scott Bailey and Darryl Stephens. He opened up about this romantic movie
.
Darryl Stephens and Gregory Zarian in 'From Zero to I Love You'
'From Zero to I Love You'
This past November, Zarian
won an acting award for his terrific work in the hostage thriller 86 Melrose Avenue
for playing Avi. He took home the award for "Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film" at Overcome Film Festival
Gregory Zarian in '86 Melrose Avenue' film
'86 Melrose Avenue'
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Gregory Zarian in the New Year 2021.
To learn more about Gregory Zarian, follow him on Instagram
, Twitter
, and check out his website
.
Gregory Zarian
Jeffery Beasley