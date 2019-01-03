By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience, starring acclaimed German composer Ramin Djawadi, is an unforgettable experience. The "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience felt like two shows in one: a stunning orchestra with Ramin Djawadi, as well as gifted musicians showcasing their prowess on their musical instruments; moreover, pivotal scenes from various Game of Thrones episodes over the years played on the huge televised screen, as the haunting score captivated the audience. It truly brings the television series to life, in the most artistic and creative way possible. Fans from all over the world gathered at the "World's Most Famous Arena" to see the "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience this past October in New York City. In particular, one fan, Kirschty Birt, a teacher from Australia, noted that the live production of the show left her "emotionally speechless," and in "total awe. This event is highly recommended seeing live for all fans of the HBO fantasy drama series, as well as for any fans of maestro For more information on the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, check out its It was certainly one of the highlight musical and entertainment experiences at Madison Square Garden last year, as Digital Journal previously reported The "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience felt like two shows in one: a stunning orchestra with Ramin Djawadi, as well as gifted musicians showcasing their prowess on their musical instruments; moreover, pivotal scenes from various Game of Thrones episodes over the years played on the huge televised screen, as the haunting score captivated the audience. It truly brings the television series to life, in the most artistic and creative way possible.Fans from all over the world gathered at the "World's Most Famous Arena" to see the "Game of Thrones" Live Concert Experience this past October in New York City. In particular, one fan, Kirschty Birt, a teacher from Australia, noted that the live production of the show left her "emotionally speechless," and in "total awe.This event is highly recommended seeing live for all fans of the HBO fantasy drama series, as well as for any fans of maestro Ramin Djawadi , and his musical work. He never disappoints.For more information on the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, check out its official homepage This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about 'Game of Thrones', Live, concert experience, Madison square garden, Ramin Djawadi Game of Thrones Live concert experience Madison square garde... Ramin Djawadi