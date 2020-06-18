By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Gregory Zarian scored his first Daytime Emmy nomination for his performance as Nate in "Venice: The Series." This journalist explores five reasons why he deserves to win the 2020 Emmy Award. First and foremost, Zarian is a natural actor. He does not overact each scene, nor do they come across campy and theatrical; moreover, his acting work is not the quintessential tear-fest, which is predominant in many Daytime Emmy submissions. His performance runs the gamut, which is witty and serious and clever, all in one. Second, his performance as Nate in Venice: The Series is comprised of subtle nuances. Dramatic acting is easier, while subtle takes skill and conviction. He nails the bullying storyline, which is very relatable, and he layers his emotions well. He emerges as the male equivalent of Nancy Lee Grahn (General Hospital) and Glenn Close (The Wife), both of which are masters of subtle acting, and these comparisons are meant as a major compliment. Third, Zarian is the ultimate paradigm of quality vs. quantity, and that less is more. He does not need a full 15-minute acting reel (the entire allotted duration) to prove that he is an exceptional storyteller. He was able to do all that in less than five minutes. Fourth, Zarian is paired up with a luminous scene partner, Orlagh Cassidy, who is wonderful in the role of Holland. Fifth and finally, his performance in Venice: The Series resonates well with the audience, and moves viewers on an emotional level. In this journalist's humble opinion, the sixth season of the digital series was the most compelling to date, and Zarian epitomized the heart and soul of Venice: The Series. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gregory Zarian in 'Venice The Series' 'Venice The Series' Zarian is nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Nate in Venice: The Series.First and foremost, Zarian is a natural actor. He does not overact each scene, nor do they come across campy and theatrical; moreover, his acting work is not the quintessential tear-fest, which is predominant in many Daytime Emmy submissions. His performance runs the gamut, which is witty and serious and clever, all in one.Second, his performance as Nate in Venice: The Series is comprised of subtle nuances. Dramatic acting is easier, while subtle takes skill and conviction. He nails the bullying storyline, which is very relatable, and he layers his emotions well. He emerges as the male equivalent of Nancy Lee Grahn (General Hospital) and Glenn Close (The Wife), both of which are masters of subtle acting, and these comparisons are meant as a major compliment.Third, Zarian is the ultimate paradigm of quality vs. quantity, and that less is more. He does not need a full 15-minute acting reel (the entire allotted duration) to prove that he is an exceptional storyteller. He was able to do all that in less than five minutes.Fourth, Zarian is paired up with a luminous scene partner, Orlagh Cassidy, who is wonderful in the role of Holland.Fifth and finally, his performance in Venice: The Series resonates well with the audience, and moves viewers on an emotional level. In this journalist's humble opinion, the sixth season of the digital series was the most compelling to date, and Zarian epitomized the heart and soul of Venice: The Series.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gregory Zarian about Venice: The Series back in March of 2020. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Gregory Zarian, Emmy, Award, Daytime Gregory Zarian Emmy Award Daytime