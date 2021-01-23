Op-Ed: Eric Nelsen is Emmy-worthy in the sixth season of 'The Bay'

Email
article imageOp-Ed: Eric Nelsen is Emmy-worthy in the sixth season of 'The Bay'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Eric Nelsen is Emmy-worthy in the sixth season of the digital series "The Bay" on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His acting work as Daniel Garrett received favorable reviews from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
This season, he was able to extend his acting muscles even further in a subtle, raw, and unflinching fashion as the world was plagued with various social and cultural issues. His bold and brave acting performances were described accordingly as a "quiet storm," where they convey a wide spectrum of emotions, and they hit you like a shot in the heart.
Daniel was faced with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in The Bay, and he was able to shine along with his acting partners Mike Manning and Randy Wayne (who plays Matthew Johnson).
Nelsen is a very giving, dynamic, and versatile actor and commands the screen each time that he graces it. He has been consistently good in all of the seasons that he has been on the show. Nelsen brings out the best in people, and he is a true asset in the 19-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay.
Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in The Bay
Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Hopefully, his acting work will be recognized with yet another Daytime Emmy acting nomination for The Bay.
Season 6 of The Bay is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
