Op-Ed: Derren Brown has the best magic show of 2017 with 'Secret'

By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Entertainment New York - With 2017 coming to a close, it is safe to say that British mentalist Derren Brown put on the best magic show of the year. His stage presence was superb, and Brown was well-spoken. There was a great deal of mystery and suspense in his performance, as he touched his audience on an emotional level. The entire show was a psychological journey, where everybody was left in awe of his showmanship. Derren Brown is worth seeing live at any chance one gets. He is certainly one of the most underrated mentalists and magicians worldwide, and a true master in his craft. For more information on world renowned mentalist Derren Brown's "Secret" show, which took place at the Linda Gross Theater in Manhattan, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. That production was a part of the Atlantic Theater Company, and it transported the viewers to different realms. Brown co-wrote " Secret " with Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor, both of which served as his co-directors.His stage presence was superb, and Brown was well-spoken. There was a great deal of mystery and suspense in his performance, as he touched his audience on an emotional level. The entire show was a psychological journey, where everybody was left in awe of his showmanship. Derren Brown is worth seeing live at any chance one gets. He is certainly one of the most underrated mentalists and magicians worldwide, and a true master in his craft.For more information on world renowned mentalist Derren Brown , check out his official website , and his Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about derren brown, Magic, Show, Secret derren brown Magic Show Secret