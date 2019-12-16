By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment World-renowned magician Criss Angel was able to put on the best magic show of 2019 with "Raw — The Mindfreak Unplugged." For Angel, being able to perform his magic on Broadway was like fulfilling a childhood dream. He is the epitome of what hard work and perseverance can do. With this show, he was able to pay homage to one of his biggest heroes in magic, the late but great Doug Henning. It was packed with such incredible demonstrations as razor blade swallowing, his signature "metamorphosis," which he performed in a straightjacket in record-breaking time, his close-up magic routine entitled "Black Star," as well as his world-class teleportation act. A ticket to any Criss Angel magic show, especially "Raw — The Mindfreak Unplugged" should be on every magic fan's bucket list. He is as good as it gets in the contemporary magic scene, and he is still at the top of his game. One can always count on Criss Angel to blow people's minds away. Most impressive about Angel is that he was honored with the highest and most coveted award in magic from the International Brotherhood of Magicians, "The Lifetime Achievement Award," which has only been given six times in nearly the 100-year history of the prestigious organization. Congratulations are in order for Criss Angel and his entire crew and team for a job well done in putting on a marvelous production on New York City's Broadway stage. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Angel in the near future. For more information on Criss Angel and his upcoming magic shows, check out his This summer, he performed it at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway in New York City, and it earned rave reviews from his loyal fans and critics alike. Digital Journal proclaimed it as "spectacular," and rightfully so.For Angel, being able to perform his magic on Broadway was like fulfilling a childhood dream. He is the epitome of what hard work and perseverance can do. With this show, he was able to pay homage to one of his biggest heroes in magic, the late but great Doug Henning.It was packed with such incredible demonstrations as razor blade swallowing, his signature "metamorphosis," which he performed in a straightjacket in record-breaking time, his close-up magic routine entitled "Black Star," as well as his world-class teleportation act.A ticket to any Criss Angel magic show, especially "Raw — The Mindfreak Unplugged" should be on every magic fan's bucket list. He is as good as it gets in the contemporary magic scene, and he is still at the top of his game. One can always count on Criss Angel to blow people's minds away.Most impressive about Angel is that he was honored with the highest and most coveted award in magic from the International Brotherhood of Magicians, "The Lifetime Achievement Award," which has only been given six times in nearly the 100-year history of the prestigious organization.Congratulations are in order for Criss Angel and his entire crew and team for a job well done in putting on a marvelous production on New York City's Broadway stage. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Angel in the near future.For more information on Criss Angel and his upcoming magic shows, check out his official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Criss Angel, Magic, Show, Magician Criss Angel Magic Show Magician