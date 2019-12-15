By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri puts on the best one-man show of 2019 with "A Bronx Tale" at The Paramount. Without giving too much away, it's a gripping coming of age story of an Italian-American kid, Calogero Anello, that gets involved with a mob boss and is subsequently torn between the temptations of organized crime, racism, and the values of his honest, hardworking father. One can always count on Chazz Palminteri to keep his audience at the edge of their seats for the entire duration of A Bronx Tale. He proves that he is still at the top of his game, and for all of these reasons and more, it was proclaimed the best one-man show of 2019. To learn more about actor and screenwriter Chazz Palminteri, check out his Read More: Veteran actor Chazz Palminteri chatted with His December 1st performance of A Bronx Tale at The Paramount was described as "masterful" by Digital Journal , and rightfully so. He played every character in the play, and he played them all exceptionally well. It was a true masterclass of acting, and what makes it even more compelling is that it was based on Palminteri's own childhood experiences.Without giving too much away, it's a gripping coming of age story of an Italian-American kid, Calogero Anello, that gets involved with a mob boss and is subsequently torn between the temptations of organized crime, racism, and the values of his honest, hardworking father.One can always count on Chazz Palminteri to keep his audience at the edge of their seats for the entire duration of A Bronx Tale. He proves that he is still at the top of his game, and for all of these reasons and more, it was proclaimed the best one-man show of 2019.To learn more about actor and screenwriter Chazz Palminteri, check out his official homepage , and his Facebook page : Veteran actor Chazz Palminteri chatted with Digital Journal about A Bronx Tale. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Chazz Paliminteri, a bronx tale, oneman, Paramount, Academy award Chazz Paliminteri a bronx tale oneman Paramount Academy award