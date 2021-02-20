Studio City
was co-created by Emmy nominee Sean Kanan and directed by Timothy Woodward Jr.
She gives her character, Gloria, fresh life in these new episodes, which were filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is vindictive, enthralling, and irresistible. Digital Journal
praised her acting performance as "sensational," and rightfully so.
Hennesy is flawless in every scene she is in Studio City
opposite such acting partners as Philip Bruenn, Erin Michele Soto, and Justin Torkildsen. She is extraordinary in the new episodes entitled "The Audience Loves Drama," "Babies Are Everything" and "Walk Away." She brings wit, charm, and charisma to the series, as well as much-needed comic relief, which helps provide an escape for fans and viewers.
She earned an Emmy nomination last year for her acting work in Studio City
, and judging from these impressive new episodes, she deserves to be in the "Outstanding Supporting Actress" Emmy lineup once again.
Watching Carolyn Hennesy in these new episodes of the first season of Studio City
is equal in excellence to Meryl Streep's performance in the comedy The Devil Wears Prada
(similar type of character in different circumstances); moreover, it is like listening to '70s rock music, and Hennesy is our Linda Ronstadt.
The new episodes of Studio City
are available for streaming on Amazon Prime
.