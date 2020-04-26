By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Carie Karavas' comedy special "Men, Flaws, and Menopause" on Crackle is great to watch if you're stuck at home amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For an entire hour, Her comedy special on Crackle is available by For more information on Carie Karavas Photo Courtesy of Carie Karavas Digital Journal described her comedy special on Crackle as "fabulous," and rightfully so. It was filmed at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon on Long Island in the fall, and it premiered on the streaming service Crackle on January 24; moreover, it was well-received by critics and comedy fans alike.For an entire hour, Karavas allows her fans and online viewers to escape their daily stresses and challenges that the pandemic may present to themselves and their loved ones, and instead, they will be laughing their heads off. She proves to be a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary comedic and entertainment scene on the East Coast.Her comedy special on Crackle is available by clicking here For more information on Carie Karavas and her comedy, check out her website and her Facebook page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about carie karavas, Comedy, Special, Crackle carie karavas Comedy Special Crackle