article imageOp-Ed: Brandon Beemer should win Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Pasadena - Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer scored his second consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination for his acting work on "The Bay." The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on May 3 in Pasadena, California.
Beemer plays district attorney Evan Blackwell on the Emmy-winning digital drama series, The Bay (Amazon Prime). He is vying for the Emmy Award for "Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series."
Last year, Beemer was nominated for his exceptional scenes in the courtroom, as part of the trial of Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans), which he executed well as Blackwell, and were worthy of an Emmy as well.
This year, in season four, Beemer's character's storyline got more even complex and intense, especially in the scenes with his father John Blackwell (played by veteran soap actor Ronn Moss), and his confrontation with Pete Garrett (portrayed by Kristos Andrews) and his new love interest, Tamara Garrett (Celeste Fianna).
Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay"
LANY Entertainment
For the majority of the first half of the fourth season, Beemer is a revelation, and nails every scene with conviction. He allows his creativity and range to shine, and hopefully, that will be sufficient to earn him his well-deserved first career Emmy Award.
Read More: Brandon Beemer chatted with Digital Journal about The Bay, as well as the digital transformation of the entertainment business.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Brandon Beemer, Emmy, The Bay, Actor
 
