By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Entertainment The 2020 Daytime Emmy season is just around the corner, and soap actor Billy Flynn deserves to be recognized for his acting work. Flynn delivered compelling and memorable acting performances as Chad DiMera in the " Kate Mansi (who played Abigail Deveraux) was also a true force to be reckoned with in this series as she stood by her man, despite being threatened by Juliette (Rachele Schank), who wanted Chad for herself. In addition, this past November, as Hopefully, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) will honor Billy Flynn with a Daytime Emmy nomination for his profound work in the digital daytime drama categories. In the summer of 2019, Flynn starred in the Days of Our Lives digital drama series " Chad & Abby in Paris ," which lasted for two seasons (eight episodes a season, for a total of 16 episodes) on the DOOL app.Flynn delivered compelling and memorable acting performances as Chad DiMera in the " Chad and Abby in Paris " digital drama series, which really ran the gamut and showcased his wide range as an actor.Kate Mansi (who played Abigail Deveraux) was also a true force to be reckoned with in this series as she stood by her man, despite being threatened by Juliette (Rachele Schank), who wanted Chad for herself.In addition, this past November, as Digital Journal reported , Flynn and Mansi returned to Salem in Days of Our Lives on NBC, where he may very well score a nomination for his work in the NBC daytime drama as well. He was recently nominated in 2019 for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series."Hopefully, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) will honor Billy Flynn with a Daytime Emmy nomination for his profound work in the digital daytime drama categories. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Billy Flynn, Emmy, Daytime, days of our lives, Digital Billy Flynn Emmy Daytime days of our lives Digital Drama Series DOOL app