In the summer of 2019, Flynn starred in the Days of Our Lives
digital drama series "Chad & Abby in Paris
," which lasted for two seasons (eight episodes a season, for a total of 16 episodes) on the DOOL app.
Flynn delivered compelling and memorable acting performances as Chad DiMera in the "Chad and Abby in Paris
" digital drama series, which really ran the gamut and showcased his wide range as an actor.
Kate Mansi (who played Abigail Deveraux) was also a true force to be reckoned with in this series as she stood by her man, despite being threatened by Juliette (Rachele Schank), who wanted Chad for herself.
In addition, this past November, as Digital Journal reported
, Flynn and Mansi returned to Salem in Days of Our Lives
on NBC, where he may very well score a nomination for his work in the NBC daytime drama as well. He was recently nominated in 2019 for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series."
Hopefully, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) will honor Billy Flynn with a Daytime Emmy nomination for his profound work in the digital daytime drama categories.