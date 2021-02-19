Op-Ed: Bill Camp should win the 2021 SAG Award for 'The Queen's Gambit'

By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Bill Camp should win the 2021 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for his excellent acting work in "The Queen's Gambit." Camp played Mr. Shaibel in The Queen's Gambit in a controlled and subtle fashion. He was able to work his acting magic opposite the young and precocious actress Isla Johnston, who portrayed the young Beth. He layered his emotions well. Camp's character was a true catalyst in this coming-of-age series since he was the person responsible for Beth's love for chess and the one that changed her life. His performance was dynamic and moving, and it will resonate with fans and viewers on an emotional level. Simply put, each scene that Camp was in is an acting masterclass and his performance runs the gamut. For all of these reasons and more, Isla Johnston and Bill Camp in 'The Queen's Gambit' Phil Bray, Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the grown-up version of Beth in The Queen's Gambit, has been nominated for a SAG Award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television." The Queen's Gambit is also nominated for two 2021 Golden Globe Awards, and later on this year, one should not be surprised if it earns multiple nominations at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. It is available for streaming on For more information on acclaimed actor Bill Camp and his filmography, visit his Isla Johnston as young Beth and Bill Camp as Mr. Shaibel in 'The Queen's Gambit' on Netflix Phil Bray, Netflix He has been nominated for the SAG Award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series," and rightfully so.Camp played Mr. Shaibel in The Queen's Gambit in a controlled and subtle fashion. He was able to work his acting magic opposite the young and precocious actress Isla Johnston, who portrayed the young Beth. He layered his emotions well. Camp's character was a true catalyst in this coming-of-age series since he was the person responsible for Beth's love for chess and the one that changed her life.His performance was dynamic and moving, and it will resonate with fans and viewers on an emotional level. Simply put, each scene that Camp was in is an acting masterclass and his performance runs the gamut.For all of these reasons and more, Bill Camp deserves to take home the 2021 SAG Award.Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the grown-up version of Beth in The Queen's Gambit, has been nominated for a SAG Award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television."The Queen's Gambit is also nominated for two 2021 Golden Globe Awards, and later on this year, one should not be surprised if it earns multiple nominations at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. It is available for streaming on Netflix For more information on acclaimed actor Bill Camp and his filmography, visit his IMDB page This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about BIll Camp, SAG, Award, the queen's gambit, Anya Taylor Joy BIll Camp SAG Award the queen s gambit Anya Taylor Joy