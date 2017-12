Beethoven's Promethean Concerto in C Minor WoO was written by playwright Cindi Sansone-Braff, and it garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal . The full-length play was performed on two nights (August 5 and 6, 2017) at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst on Long Island, and it was split up into two acts. It really captured the madness and conscience of Ludwig van Beethoven (played by Michael Brinzer). The production incorporated original music from Beethoven himself, as it takes us on a quest to find his true "Immortal Beloved." Cindi Sansone-Braff is a revelation as Josephine.The ensemble cast of singers was remarkable as well. The musical arrangements worked well, and complimented the production.Aside from being a playwright and an intuitive, Sansone-Braff is also a published author of Grant Me a Higher Love and radio host, who specializes in relationship advice. Cindi Sansone-Braff spoke with Digital Journal about her Beethoven production.