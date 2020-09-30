Op-Ed: Antonio Sabato Jr. releases greatest memoir of the summer of 2020

Email
article imageOp-Ed: Antonio Sabato Jr. releases greatest memoir of the summer of 2020

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor and former model Antonio Sabato Jr. released the greatest memoir of the summer of 2020 with "The Untold Story." Digital Journal has the scoop.
His book, which he co-authored with Tony A. Moore, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
It is a beautiful and easy read from start to finish, and by the end, the reader will gain an even deeper appreciation of the life of Antonio Sabato Jr., the trials and tribulations he went through, but most importantly, they will see that he showcased an indomitable spirit and a tremendous faith in God.
The Untold Story is available on Amazon by clicking here.
With the summer of 2020 already at the end, it was safe to say that The Untold Story was the most compelling and gripping memoir released during this time.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Antonio Sabato Jr. about his new book The Untold Story.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
