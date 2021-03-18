Email
article imageOp-Ed: 'After Forever' documentary-style special is Emmy-worthy

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The new documentary-style special, "After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project," is Emmy-worthy in regard to its writing, directing, production, and acting.
This special was co-created by Kevin Spirtas and the late Michael Slade, and they both served as co-executive producers. Slade, who passed away just a few days before its release, was also responsible for writing the brilliant script of Riley's Unforgettable School Project, which resonates well with viewers from an emotional standpoint. They both deserve Daytime Emmy nominations for their writing and producing skills.
Allison Vanore should be recognized with Emmy nominations for her direction and production skills, especially since she wore more hats for this project.
The same holds true for the moving acting performances from Kevin Spirtas, Finn Douglas, Anita Gillette, and Lenny Wolpe, among many other cast members, which are simply too beautiful to be ignored by the Television Academy.
Riley's Unforgettable School Project is available on Amazon Prime Video. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about After Forever, Riley's Unforgettable School Project, Kevin Spirtas, michael slade
 
