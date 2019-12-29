Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: 'A Mermaid for Christmas' is the greatest holiday film of 2019

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Entertainment
"A Mermaid for Christmas" is the greatest holiday film of 2019. It was written and directed by Michael Caruso, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
The film earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
The actors are absolutely fantastic and they help bring this fantasy film to life. Compliments to Kyle Lowder, Jessica Morris, Kathleen Gati, Arianne Zucker and Nadia Bjorlin (and the remainder of the cast) for a job well done. The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions, especially since the film is witty and melancholic at times, but overall, thoroughly entertaining and heartwarming.
A Mermaid for Christmas is the quintessential film to watch with the whole family this holiday season. One will not be disappointed. It underscores such core values as generosity, kindness, selflessness, hope, and love, which makes it very insightful.
Whoever has yet to see A Mermaid for Christmas is truly missing out. They can check it out on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about A Mermaid for Christmas, amazon prime, Kyle Lowder, Holiday, Film
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US hits pro-Iran group with deadly strikes in Iraq, Syria
Op-Ed: Cody Newman is the female pop artist to watch in 2020
Taliban support a week-long ceasefire in Afghanistan
Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth
Olivia Newton-John is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire
French government, unions exchange barbs in strike deadlock
Iran blasts France for 'interference' over jailed academic
Russia successfully tests an 'alternative Internet'
Caffeine can offset health risks of diets high in fat and sugar
Magnetic North Pole has now crossed the Prime Meridian