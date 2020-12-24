Op-Ed: 'A California Christmas' is the greatest holiday film of 2020

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The romantic comedy "A California Christmas" on Netflix is the greatest holiday movie of 2020. Digital Journal has the recap. Director Shaun Paul Piccinino Mariah Tzoumbas When Josh arrives on the farm, they confuse him for the new ranch hand Manny, and he takes on this role in an effort to earn her trust; however, once she starts getting to know Callie, he is starting to develop feelings for her. Josh Swickard and wife, Lauren Swickard Rogers and Cowan PMK The film earned a glowing review from Lauren's scenes opposite her onscreen terminal mother, Wendy, (played by Amanda Detmer) were sheer bliss, and they really tugged at the heartstrings. For more information on A California Christmas, check out the movie on 'A California Christmas' starring Josh Swickard and Lauren Swickard Photo courtesy of Netflix It was written by Lauren Swickard, and it was directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino (Roped and Lady Driver). Lauren Swickard portrays Callie and her husband, soap actor Josh Swickard (General Hospital), plays Joseph. He plays a wealthy businessman charmer that poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer, Callie, to sell her family's farmland before Christmas.When Josh arrives on the farm, they confuse him for the new ranch hand Manny, and he takes on this role in an effort to earn her trust; however, once she starts getting to know Callie, he is starting to develop feelings for her.The film earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. It was hailed as "pleasant" and "heartwarming." It's a holiday film with a lot of heart.Lauren's scenes opposite her onscreen terminal mother, Wendy, (played by Amanda Detmer) were sheer bliss, and they really tugged at the heartstrings.For more information on A California Christmas, check out the movie on Netflix This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about a california christmas, Netflix, Film, Holiday a california christm... Netflix Film Holiday