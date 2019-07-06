Op-Ed: 65 inch TV's becoming most popular with American consumers

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Entertainment The market research firm TrendForce indicates that falling prices of the large 65 inch TVs have made them the most popular choice of American consumers for their living rooms. Prices of 65 inch TVs have fallen considerably TrendForce data shows that prices for the huge TVs have fallen about one quarter just this year. On the other hand 55 inch TVs have remained around the same price. As a result, the larger 65 inch units are the choice for many households with the smaller TVs being relegated to bedrooms as second TVs. The trade war with China has been a factor in the change TrendForce reports that many TV manufacturers had been stockpiling their products in anticipation of Trump's adding a 25 percent tariff. However so far this has not happened. As a result some manufacturers have considerable excess stock that they must move. In order to do so they are lowering prices in order to clear out the extra inventory. Other size TVs may see price drop as well My own opinion I have never found it necessary to have a TV any larger than 32 inches. I have two of them. I have no cable plan I have the TrendForce data shows that prices for the huge TVs have fallen about one quarter just this year. On the other hand 55 inch TVs have remained around the same price. As a result, the larger 65 inch units are the choice for many households with the smaller TVs being relegated to bedrooms as second TVs.TrendForce reports that many TV manufacturers had been stockpiling their products in anticipation of Trump's adding a 25 percent tariff. However so far this has not happened. As a result some manufacturers have considerable excess stock that they must move. In order to do so they are lowering prices in order to clear out the extra inventory. Jon Porter author of a recent article notes: "Here in my tiny London apartment I’ve only recently made the jump from a 32-inch TV up to a 40-inch set, and even that change was only possible because of the smaller bezels on the newer model. It’s hard not to be incredibly jealous of massive North American houses. At this point, the only way I’m going to be able to fit something bigger in my home is if LG’s roll-up TV technology ever drops to a semi-affordable price, which doesn’t look likely within the next half decade." A recent article notes: " Elsewhere, you might see a dip in prices on 32-inch displays this month, as those are said to be in oversupply too. The report also suggests some manufacturers will increase the ratio of production of 55-inch displays, as much as 4 percent year over year, which could also lead to a price drop in screens at that size."I have never found it necessary to have a TV any larger than 32 inches. I have two of them. I have no cable plan I have the Roku streaming device attached to each of the two having cut the cord long ago. Many people now view material on their computer monitors. tablets, and even phones. It seems hardly necessary in practical terms to spend considerably extra money to have a huge TV that occupies a large area of a room and is no easier to view than a smaller unit. Why not free up space and save money by purchasing a smaller unit? Perhaps it is all a matter of keeping up with the Joneses. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about 65 in TVs, Large TVs, 55 inch TVs More news from 65 in TVs Large TVs 55 inch TVs