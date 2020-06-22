Email
article imageOp-Ed: 2020 Daytime Emmy predictions— 'Outstanding Digital Drama Series'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Five digital drama series are vying for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series." Who will win?
The digital series that are nominated for the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category include After Forever (Amazon Prime Video), The Bay (Amazon Prime Video), DARK/WEB (Amazon Prime Video), Eastsiders (Netflix), Studio City (Amazon Prime Video).
Analysis: After Forever won for "Digital Drama Series" last year, and prior to that, The Bay is a multiple winner in this category. For DARK/WEB, the nomination in this prestigious category is the reward.
Studio City, created by Sean Kanan, has been unstoppable this year. It was tied for the most 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations in the digital categories with Eastsiders, both of which scored eight nods.
A major advantage for Studio City is that it is new and fresh, and it scored nods for "Outstanding Writing Team" and "Outstanding Directing Team" (for director Timothy Woodward Jr.) respectively, as well as nominations in the majority of the acting categories.
Historically speaking, the digital series that scored nods in both the writing and directing categories (and claimed victories in the "Lead Actor" and/or "Lead Actress" categories) went on to triumph in "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
In addition, if Studio City sweeps, or wins the majority of the acting categories ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series"), then it will certainly be honored as "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
The acting performances by Sean Kanan, Sarah Joy Brown, Patrika Darbo, Carolyn Hennesy, Tristan Rogers, Scott Turner Schofield, and the entire Studio City cast were stellar, and too huge to be ignored this year.
Who Will Win: Studio City
Spoiler: After Forever
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
