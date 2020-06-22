The digital series that are nominated for the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category include After Forever
(Amazon Prime Video), The Bay
(Amazon Prime Video), DARK/WEB
(Amazon Prime Video), Eastsiders
(Netflix), Studio City
(Amazon Prime Video).
Analysis
: After Forever
won for "Digital Drama Series" last year, and prior to that, The Bay
is a multiple winner in this category. For DARK/WEB
, the nomination in this prestigious category is the reward.
Studio City
Actor Sean Kanan in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
, created by Sean Kanan, has been unstoppable this year. It was tied for the most 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations in the digital categories with Eastsiders
, both of which scored eight nods.
Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
A major advantage for Studio City
is that it is new and fresh, and it scored nods for "Outstanding Writing Team" and "Outstanding Directing Team" (for director Timothy Woodward Jr.) respectively, as well as nominations in the majority of the acting categories.
Timothy Woodward Jr.
Status Media & Entertainment
Historically speaking, the digital series that scored nods in both the writing and directing categories (and claimed victories in the "Lead Actor" and/or "Lead Actress" categories) went on to triumph in "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
Actor Scott Turner Schofield in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
In addition, if Studio City
sweeps, or wins the majority of the acting categories ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series"), then it will certainly be honored as "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
Actress Sarah Joy Brown in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'
The acting performances by Sean Kanan, Sarah Joy Brown, Patrika Darbo, Carolyn Hennesy, Tristan Rogers, Scott Turner Schofield, and the entire Studio City
cast were stellar, and too huge to be ignored this year.
Who Will Win
: Studio City
Spoiler
: After Forever
Patrika Darbo in 'Studio City'
Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan, 'Studio City'