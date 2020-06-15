By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held remotely on June 26 during a virtual ceremony that will be telecast on CBS. Who will win in the acting categories? Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actress in a Drama Series The nominees for "Outstanding Lead Actress" include Finola Hughes (General Hospital), Katherine Kelly Lang (The Bold and the Beautiful), Heather Tom (The Bold and the Beautiful), Maura West (General Hospital), and Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives). Analysis: Maura West deserved to win this category for the past two years for her powerhouse performances as Ava Jerome. Awarding her the Emmy this year would be the proper consolation, especially since this is an extension of the Ryan Chamberlain storyline. The spoiler would be Katherine Kelly Lang who has been with The Bold and the Beautiful for 33 years, originating the role of Brooke Logan (she has been with the show since its inception along with John McCook), and has yet to win an Emmy Award. Who Will Win: Maura West Spoiler: Katherine Kelly Lang Jon Lindstrom on 'General Hospital' ABC, Craig Sjodin Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor in a Drama Series The "Outstanding Lead Actor" nominees include Steve Burton (General Hospital), Thorsten Kaye (The Bold and the Beautiful), Jon Lindstrom (General Hospital), Thaao Penghlis (Days of Our Lives), and Jason Thompson (The Young and the Restless). Analysis: Thaao Penghlis was terrific in his controlled, Machiavellian performance as Tony DiMera in Days of Our Lives, and Jason Thompson really delved beyond the surface and captured the conscience of Billy Abbott in his scenes opposite Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) in The Young and The Restless. When all is said and done, it should go to Jon Lindstrom for his portrayal of twins Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain in General Hospital. Lindstrom should have won last year, and this was an extension to that storyline, so they ought to rectify that by rewarding him this year. Who Will Win: Jon Lindstrom Spoiler: Jason Thompson Susan Seaforth Hayes Paul Drinkwater, NBC Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress in a Drama Series The "Supporting Actress" nominees include Tamara Braun (General Hospital), Rebecca Budig (General Hospital), Christel Khalil (The Young and the Restless), Annika Noelle (The Bold and the Beautiful), and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Days of Our Lives). Analysis: After being on a show for 52 years (on and off), having never won an acting Emmy, and having moving scenes opposite husband Bill Hayes make Susan Seaforth Hayes the sentimental favorite to win the coveted 2020 Daytime Emmy Award. Plus, two years ago, Susan and Bill were the recipients of the Emmy "Lifetime Achievement Award." The spoiler would be Christel Khalil for playing Lily Winters mourning the loss of her on-screen father Neil Winters (played by the late Kristoff St. John). Who Will Win: Susan Seaforth Hayes Spoiler: Christel Khalil James Patrick Stuart Photo by Bjoern Kommerell Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actor in a Drama Series The 2020 "Supporting Actor" nominees include Mark Grossman (The Young and the Restless), Bryton James (The Young and the Restless), Wally Kurth (Days of Our Lives), Chandler Massey (Days of Our Lives), James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital), and Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives). Analysis: This is perhaps one of the most competitive categories out of this year's acting races. All of the nominees are diverse, extremely talented, and deserving of an Emmy win. Bryton James and Chandler Massey are past winners, so if the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) wants to reward a new winner this year, it will most likely come down to James Patrick Stuart or Mark Grossman, both of which gave extraordinary performances. One should also not count out Wally Kurth. This will certainly be the category to watch this year. Who Will Win: James Patrick Stuart Spoiler: Mark Grossman Sasha Calle in 'The Young and The Restless' Johnny Vy, CBS Outstanding Young Performer in A Drama Series The nominees for "Outstanding Younger Performer" this year are all female actresses: Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless), Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives), Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital), Eden McCoy (General Hospital), and Thia Megia (Days of Our Lives). Analysis: Sasha Calle gave a devastating performance this year as Lola Rosales during the liver transplant scene opposite Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) in The Young and The Restless. Equally heartbreaking was Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks during Oscar's brain tumor storyline in General Hospital. Most likely, it will come down to one of these two women. Who Will Win: Sasha Calle Spoiler: Eden McCoy 'The Young and The Restless' cast on CBS Sonja Flemming, CBS Outstanding Drama Series The nominees for the coveted "Outstanding Drama Series" category include The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS), Days of Our Lives (NBC), General Hospital (ABC), and The Young and the Restless (CBS). Analysis: The writing in The Young and the Restless was exceptional last year, which included a heartfelt tribute to the late but great Kristoff St. John and that well-received by the daytime TV community and fans nationwide. It is no wonder that it is still the No. 1 daytime show. The spoiler would be Days of Our Lives for its time jump this past year, which worked out efficiently. 