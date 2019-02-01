By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment This journalist shares his insights and predictions of which of these five gifted actresses will win the 2019 Academy Award for "Best Actress." Analysis: After seven career Academy Award nominations (four for "Best Actress" and three for "Best Supporting Actress"), the time has finally come for veteran actress Glenn Close to get her Oscar due. She is one of the hardest-working and most talented actresses of our time, and it is quite shocking that she hasn't won an Oscar yet. A scene from 'The Wife' Sony Pictures Classics Her closest competition is Lady Gaga for A Star is Born, but there is simply no room left for surprises. Lady Gaga will most likely win the Academy Award for "Best Original Song" for "Shallow," so she will not walk away empty-handed on Oscar night. Throughout her illustrious career in acting, Close has won three Emmy awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Tony Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. All that Close needs is the coveted Academy Award to make her collection of accolades complete, and that will most likely happen on February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The five leading ladies that are up for the 2019 Academy Award for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role" are Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Glenn Close for The Wife, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?: After seven career Academy Award nominations (four for "Best Actress" and three for "Best Supporting Actress"), the time has finally come for veteran actress Glenn Close to get her Oscar due. She is one of the hardest-working and most talented actresses of our time, and it is quite shocking that she hasn't won an Oscar yet. Close's performance was Joan Castleman in The Wife was by far the greatest acting performance in this category: it was versatile, daring, subtle, mesmerizing and controlled, all in one. She also won the 2019 Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for that exquisite performance, which makes her the obvious front-runner.Her closest competition is Lady Gaga for A Star is Born, but there is simply no room left for surprises. Lady Gaga will most likely win the Academy Award for "Best Original Song" for "Shallow," so she will not walk away empty-handed on Oscar night.Throughout her illustrious career in acting, Close has won three Emmy awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Tony Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. All that Close needs is the coveted Academy Award to make her collection of accolades complete, and that will most likely happen on February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Glenn close, Oscar, Academy award, Best actress Glenn close Oscar Academy award Best actress