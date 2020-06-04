Op-Ed: 10 of the biggest Daytime Emmy nomination snubs of 2020

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: 10 of the biggest Daytime Emmy nomination snubs of 2020

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be televised on June 26 on CBS, and the ceremony will be remote/virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following 10 were some of this year's biggest snubs (glaring omissions) in the digital drama categories.
Sarah Joy Brown: Sarah Joy Brown should have been nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her powerful work in Studio City as Laurie. Her scene opposite Tristan Rogers (who played Doc) was devastating, authentic and sincere. The only downside for her was limited screen time.
Jaclyn Bethany in The Rehearsal
Jaclyn Bethany in 'The Rehearsal'
BKE Productions
Jaclyn Bethany: Jaclyn should have been nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Anne in The Rehearsal, which she also wrote and directed. Two of her fellow actors were nominated for their acting performances, but the Emmy Awards overlooked Jaclyn and her memorable work. Many New York viewers can relate to this digital series, especially since life imitates art.
Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Spirtas
Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Spirtas
Denice Duff
Kevin Spirtas: Kevin Spirtas deserved to at least be nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his exceptional and moving performance as Brian in After Forever, which was the most compelling to date. In the final episode of the second season, Spirtas gave a heartbreaking performance that made viewers forget that they were watching a show, and instead made them feel as if they were experiencing real life. It was captivating and resonant. The only downside was that Spirtas won this category last year, so the Television Academy may want to reward a new actor this year in an effort to spread the love around.
Judith McConnell in The Bay
Judith McConnell in "The Bay"
Photo Courtesy of The Bay
Judith McConnell: Judith should have been nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing the worried mother in The Bay as her on-screen daughter (played by Mary Beth Evans) goes missing. Any parent or viewer could relate to her pain.
Anita Gillette and Lenny Wolpe in After Forever
Anita Gillette and Lenny Wolpe in 'After Forever'
Photo Courtesy of After Forever
Anita Gillette: Anita Gillette was worthy of a nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Frannie in After Forever. She was exceptional in every scene this season, especially opposite her on-screen husband (played by Lenny Wolpe). Wolpe scored a 2020 Emmy nod in the "Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama" category, but Gillette's mournful performance went unnoticed by the Television Academy.
Vivica A. Fox in The Bay
Vivica A. Fox in 'The Bay'
Photo Courtesy of 'The Bay'
Vivica A. Fox: In an already competitive "Guest Performer" category, Vivica A. Fox deserved to be nominated for her work in The Bay on Amazon Prime. Her scenes opposite scene partner Jade Harlow (2020 Lead Actress nominee) were nothing short of heartfelt and astonishing.
Mike McGowan and Kevin Spirtas in After Forever
Mike McGowan and Kevin Spirtas in 'After Forever'
Photo Courtesy of After Forever
Mike McGowan: Mike McGowan also deserved a nod for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing David in After Forever. He and Kevin Spirtas had great chemistry together and the audience felt his endearing performance.
Rowin Amone in the digital drama series King Ester
Rowin Amone in the digital drama series 'King Ester'
Reginald Dorns
King Ester: While King Ester garnered four well-deserved nominations (including nods for "Outstanding Writing Team" and "Outstanding Directing Team"), it also deserved to be inducted in lineup in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category. From an emotional standpoint, it was this year's equivalent of Giants. It was bold and daring, and it spotlighted a lot of important issues such as racial injustice in the LGBTQ and African-American communities. Rowin Amone and Janet Hubert commanded the screen the entire time they were on.
After Forever returns with second season on Amazon Prime
'After Forever' returns with second season on Amazon Prime
After Forever
After Forever: After Forever deserved a nod for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series." Director Tina Cesa Ward was able to brilliantly direct the show's most compelling season to date, which left viewers thirsty for more. The pathos of this digital series was palpable through her lens.
Venice: The Series
'Venice: The Series'
Photo Courtesy of 'Venice: The Series'
Venice: The Series: Aside from Gregory Zarian scoring a nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," Venice: The Series deserved to be recognized with an Emmy nomination for its transcendent writing, as they explore a plethora of social issues in a bold yet refreshing manner.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Daytime, Emmy, Nomination, Snubs
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Pakistan couple arrested for allegedly murdering seven-year-old maid
South Korea says mulling leaflet ban after Kim's sister threat
Europe boosts aid to virus-hit economies as UN seeks 'people's vaccine'
Op-Ed: 10 of the biggest Daytime Emmy nomination snubs of 2020
Germany suspects sex predator killed missing British girl Madeleine McCann
Libya unity govt claims full control of Tripoli, suburbs
Pompeo presses nations to fund IS fight despite budget crunch
Bharat Interface for Money hit by major data breach Special
Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill
China to allow limited US passenger flights