'One Night In Miami,' directed by Regina King, acquired by Amazon

"One Night In Miami" marks Oscar winner Regina King's directorial debut. It has been picked up by Amazon Studious. Digital Journal has the scoop.

One Night In Miami deals with a young Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center to become the new world heavyweight boxing champion on a night in early 1964. Cassius Clay would become known worldwide Muhammad Ali, and he defeated Sonny Liston by surprise.

Producers for this film include Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO. Regina King and Kemp Powers serve as executive producers.

In her interview with Digital Journal, Regina King described directing One Night in Miami as an amazing experience. "If you open up the thesaurus and look up every word that is a synonym for 'breathtaking,' that is what One Night in Miami is and continues to be because I am in the post-production process," she remarked.

This forthcoming feature film has made the premiere list at ths year's Toronto Film Festival, and Amazon Studios has secured the global rights for a release later in 2020, just in time for awards season consideration.

In other Regina King news, the hit HBO dystopian series Watchmen earned a total of 26 Primetime Emmy nominations.