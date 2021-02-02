'On My Block,' starring Diego Tinoco, back for its final season

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "On My Block," starring Diego Tinoco, is back for its fourth and final season on Netflix. Digital Journal has the scoop. The official trailer of the final season of On My Block may be seen on Netflix's YouTube channel. The series is set in a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, where several witty and streetwise teenagers (Jamal, Monse, Cesar, Jasmine, Ruby, and Spooky) find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school. This forthcoming final season will consist of 10 episodes with stars The third season of On My Block earned a favorable review from In 2018, it was the most-binged show on Netflix, besting such series as Making a Murderer, 13 Reasons Why, and The Haunting of Hill House. To learn more about On My Block, check out the official According to Deadline , this will be the last season of the hit Netflix series On My Block.The official trailer of the final season of On My Block may be seen on Netflix's YouTube channel.The series is set in a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, where several witty and streetwise teenagers (Jamal, Monse, Cesar, Jasmine, Ruby, and Spooky) find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.This forthcoming final season will consist of 10 episodes with stars Diego Tinoco , Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco , Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias.The third season of On My Block earned a favorable review from Digital Journal , praising Diego Tinoco's powerhouse acting performance.In 2018, it was the most-binged show on Netflix, besting such series as Making a Murderer, 13 Reasons Why, and The Haunting of Hill House.To learn more about On My Block, check out the official Netflix website More about on my block, Netflix, Diego Tinoco, Series on my block Netflix Diego Tinoco Series