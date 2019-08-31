As Digital Journal reported
, Keegan exited her role as Claire Brady on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
this past July.
Keegan will appear in an episode entitled "Speak Ya Clout," on the forthcoming second season of All American
on The CW, where she will be playing the role of Emma, according to her IMDb page
. Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger
(New York Giants, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Carolina Panthers) was the inspiration behind this primetime drama.
The show centers around the early life of Spencer, who was recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School's football team. It showcases the trials and tribulations that he went through to achieve his dreams.
Throughout her career, Keegan was nominated for two consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards
for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Claire Brady
on Days of Our Lives
.
