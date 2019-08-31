Email
article imageOlivia Rose Keegan to star in 'All American' on The CW

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Olivia Rose Keegan has landed a new gig in primetime. She will be starring in the drama series "All American" on The CW.
As Digital Journal reported, Keegan exited her role as Claire Brady on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives this past July.
Keegan will appear in an episode entitled "Speak Ya Clout," on the forthcoming second season of All American on The CW, where she will be playing the role of Emma, according to her IMDb page. Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger (New York Giants, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Carolina Panthers) was the inspiration behind this primetime drama.
The show centers around the early life of Spencer, who was recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School's football team. It showcases the trials and tribulations that he went through to achieve his dreams.
Throughout her career, Keegan was nominated for two consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for playing Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives.
To learn more about actress Olivia Rose Keegan, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
