During the first week of April, the weekly magazine Soap Opera Digest
honored Keegan as its "Performer of the Week."
As Digital Journal reported
, Keegan scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives
. The 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California.
Keegan also appears in the fourth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay
on Amazon Prime, where she plays the character Tandi Jo Henderson.
In other Days of Our Lives
news, actor Greg Rikaart
has left the NBC show, where he played Leo Stark, to reprise his role as Kevin Fisher on The Young and The Restless
on CBS.
To learn more about teen actress Olivia Rose Keegan
, follow her on Twitter
.