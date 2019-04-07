Email
article imageOlivia Rose Keegan to exit NBC daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Olivia Rose Keegan will be departing the hit NBC daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" later this year.
During the first week of April, the weekly magazine Soap Opera Digest honored Keegan as its "Performer of the Week."
As Digital Journal reported, Keegan scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives. The 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California.
Keegan also appears in the fourth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime, where she plays the character Tandi Jo Henderson.
In other Days of Our Lives news, actor Greg Rikaart has left the NBC show, where he played Leo Stark, to reprise his role as Kevin Fisher on The Young and The Restless on CBS.
To learn more about teen actress Olivia Rose Keegan, follow her on Twitter.
