Keegan will be starring in the second season of the series High School Musical
on the streaming service Disney+
, where she will be portraying the character Lily in a recurring role.
According to TVLine
, Keegan's character is an "adorable and energetic" freshman at East High School, whose sweetness masks her insecurities and very competitive nature.
Keegan
parted ways with Days of Our Lives
on NBC back in July of 2019, where she played Claire Brady, the daughter of Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer), and Belle Black (Martha Madison).
She also appeared in the primetime drama series All American
on The CW as Emma.
