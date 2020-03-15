Email
article imageOlivia Rose Keegan headed to 'High School Musical' on Disney+

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Olivia Rose Keegan ("Days of Our Lives") has scored a new acting job. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Keegan will be starring in the second season of the series High School Musical on the streaming service Disney+, where she will be portraying the character Lily in a recurring role.
According to TVLine, Keegan's character is an "adorable and energetic" freshman at East High School, whose sweetness masks her insecurities and very competitive nature.
Keegan parted ways with Days of Our Lives on NBC back in July of 2019, where she played Claire Brady, the daughter of Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer), and Belle Black (Martha Madison).
She also appeared in the primetime drama series All American on The CW as Emma.
For more information on Emmy-nominated actress Olivia Rose Keegan, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Olivia Rose Keegan, High School Musical, Disney, Series, days of our lives
 
