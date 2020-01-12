Newton-John will be joined by such performers as k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Adam Lambert and Queen
, among many others. This Fire Fight Australia event will be held on February 16 at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park. All of the proceeds from Fire Fight Australia will go towards the national Australian bushfire relief effort.
"Australia, I am proud to announce I'll be performing at #FireFightAustralia alongside an incredible line-up of artists to raise money for national bushfire relief," she posted on her official Facebook page
.
For more information on this forthcoming benefit concert, check out the Fire Fight Australia official website
.
As Digital Journal
previously reported in late December, Newton-John was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) in Her Majesty's 2020 New Year's Honours List for her services to charity, cancer research, and entertainment.
In addition, the Australian vocal group Human Nature
will be donating all of the ticket sales of their January 25th show to provide aid and assistance to the victims of the Australian Bushfires.