A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John will be hosting a series of evening events, in the span of four weeks, which will consist of a soundtrack to help get fans and listeners in the mood for her "ultimate dinner party."
Her "Saturday Night Dinner Party" shows will coincide with her "Wellness Walk and Research Run," which is presented by Smooth FM, and it will take place on October 6 in Melbourne, Australia. She expressed that she is "happy to be back on Smooth FM."
To learn more about the "Wellness Walk and Research Run," check out its official website.
.
Earlier this year, Newton-John received her Companion of the Order of Australia award.
award.
Her memoir Don't Stop Believin
' received a glowing review from Digital Journal
, and it is available on Amazon
.
To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Olivia Newton-John
, check out her official Facebook page
and her website
.
