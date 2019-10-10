Veteran actress and singer Olivia Newton-John feels that medical cannabis should be readily available to people for medicinal purposes. She will be auctioning off her "Grease" jacket.
She told the popular British newspaper The Independent that everybody should have access to medical cannabis as she is battling breast cancer.
'Grease' actress and singer Olivia Newton-John
On October 6, Newton-John participated in the annual Wellness Walk and Research Run in Melbourne, Australia.
In her interview with Today Australia, Newton-John explained why she is auctioning her landmark Grease leather jacket.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, she was bestowed the prestigious Companion of the Order of Australia award.
