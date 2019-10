By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actress and singer Olivia Newton-John feels that medical cannabis should be readily available to people for medicinal purposes. She will be auctioning off her "Grease" jacket. 'Grease' actress and singer Olivia Newton-John Newbridge Silverware On October 6, In her interview with Today Australia, Earlier this year, as For the latest news on Olivia Newton-John, check out her Read More: This journalist chatted with She told the popular British newspaper The Independent that everybody should have access to medical cannabis as she is battling breast cancer.On October 6, Newton-John participated in the annual Wellness Walk and Research Run in Melbourne, Australia.In her interview with Today Australia, Newton-John explained why she is auctioning her landmark Grease leather jacket.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , she was bestowed the prestigious Companion of the Order of Australia award.For the latest news on Olivia Newton-John, check out her website : This journalist chatted with Olivia Newton-John back in April of 2019. More about Olivia NewtonJohn, Grease, Cannabis, Medical More news from Olivia NewtonJohn Grease Cannabis Medical