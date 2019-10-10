Email
article imageOlivia Newton-John on medical cannabis, to auction Grease jacket

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress and singer Olivia Newton-John feels that medical cannabis should be readily available to people for medicinal purposes. She will be auctioning off her "Grease" jacket.
She told the popular British newspaper The Independent that everybody should have access to medical cannabis as she is battling breast cancer.
Grease actress and singer Olivia Newton-John
'Grease' actress and singer Olivia Newton-John
Newbridge Silverware
On October 6, Newton-John participated in the annual Wellness Walk and Research Run in Melbourne, Australia.
In her interview with Today Australia, Newton-John explained why she is auctioning her landmark Grease leather jacket.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, she was bestowed the prestigious Companion of the Order of Australia award.
For the latest news on Olivia Newton-John, check out her website.
Read More: This journalist chatted with Olivia Newton-John back in April of 2019.
