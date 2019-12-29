Email
article imageOlivia Newton-John is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Iconic entertainer Olivia Newton-John has a major milestone to celebrate. She was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) in Her Majesty's 2020 New Year's Honours List.
She was recognized for her services to charity, cancer research, and entertainment. Her work with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia is quite extraordinary. She was previously made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 1979 New Year's Honours List.
Ironically enough, this journalist had penned an op-ed article back in March of 2018 as to why Newton-John deserved to be made a DBE, and it is great that this accolade came to fruition.
Earlier this year, Newton-John was bestowed a Companion of the Order of Australia.
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta headed to West Palm Beach Florida for Meet and Grease
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta headed to West Palm Beach, Florida for 'Meet and Grease'
ONJ Productions
Throughout her respected career in the entertainment business, Newton-John starred as Sandy Olsson in Grease opposite John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko, which to this day, is the most successful movie musical of all time. Newton-John also starred in the film Xanadu.
She is the recipient of four Grammy awards and she secured the following No. 1 singles in various Billboard charts: "I Honestly Love You," "Have You Never Been Mellow," "Please Mr. Please," "Something Better to Do," "Come on Over," "Don't Stop Believin'," and "Physical," among others.
Newton-John has sold nearly 100 million units worldwide, which makes her one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.
For more information on Olivia Newton-John, check out her official Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Olivia Newton-John back in April of 2019.
More about Olivia NewtonJohn, Dame, DBE, Grease, Sandy
 
