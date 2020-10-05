Olivia Newton-John establishes Olivia Newton-John Foundation

By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Dame Olivia Newton-John announced that her Olivia Newton-John Foundation (ONJ Foundation) is funding research for cancer with a focus in plant medicine. Digital Journal has the scoop. With new scientific research and evidence-based wellness programs, their goal is to educate patients and the people taking care of them all over the world about holistic care options, especially for the ones that have been affected by cancer. Dame Olivia expressed that she is very proud of the "incredible work" that is done at the Olivia Newton-John Centre. She has observed and personally experienced their top-notch clinical are and wellness programs. She is expanding her vision to provide global benefit through her own foundation; moreover, her dream is "to present kinder therapies and preventative measures," in an effort to help see a world beyond cancer. Her foundation will find and fund individuals and organizations that are doing exciting and life-changing research. She revealed that during her breast cancer journey, she has found many great benefits from using several natural therapies, especially plant-based medicines. "Even through my experiences with surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy I've always used a range of natural protocols," she said. Dame Olivia serves as a founder and a non-executive director of the ONJ Foundation, where she is playing an active role in its establishment. "This is a significant milestone for me," she remarked. She wanted to gather a community that will help her realize her dream, especially since there are so many people with cancer that are being challenged at the moment, and she wants to help them thrive. "There is so much left to discover and with your help we can find kind ways to help them see a world beyond cancer," she said. The ONJ Foundation seeks support from people from all over the world, different cultures and countries. To learn more information, check out its This is an independent charity that is driving global change through funding cutting-edge research and treatment programs.With new scientific research and evidence-based wellness programs, their goal is to educate patients and the people taking care of them all over the world about holistic care options, especially for the ones that have been affected by cancer.Dame Olivia expressed that she is very proud of the "incredible work" that is done at the Olivia Newton-John Centre. She has observed and personally experienced their top-notch clinical are and wellness programs.She is expanding her vision to provide global benefit through her own foundation; moreover, her dream is "to present kinder therapies and preventative measures," in an effort to help see a world beyond cancer. Her foundation will find and fund individuals and organizations that are doing exciting and life-changing research.She revealed that during her breast cancer journey, she has found many great benefits from using several natural therapies, especially plant-based medicines. "Even through my experiences with surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy I've always used a range of natural protocols," she said.Dame Olivia serves as a founder and a non-executive director of the ONJ Foundation, where she is playing an active role in its establishment. "This is a significant milestone for me," she remarked. She wanted to gather a community that will help her realize her dream, especially since there are so many people with cancer that are being challenged at the moment, and she wants to help them thrive."There is so much left to discover and with your help we can find kind ways to help them see a world beyond cancer," she said.The ONJ Foundation seeks support from people from all over the world, different cultures and countries. To learn more information, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Olivia NewtonJohn, Foundation, Dame, Plant, Medicine Olivia NewtonJohn Foundation Dame Plant Medicine