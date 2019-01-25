Veteran actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has a major reason to celebrate. She received a prestigious Australia Day award.
The Australia Day honors recognize distinct Australian individuals that have made a substantial impact on the well-being of Australia and its people. Olivia Newton-John was one of this year's many recipients. Fellow entertainers Kylie Minogue, the Australian pop vocal group Human Nature, and actress and comedian Magda Szubanski were also honored.
The Grease star received the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC). Newton-John was recognized for her services to community health, especially for people that are living with cancer, as well as her contributions as a musician and performer.
Inspired by her own cancer battle, she founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia, which is ranked in the Top 30 "Most Technologically Advanced Cancer Centers in the World."
Olivia Newton-John
La Trobe University
This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Newton-John was awarded an honorary doctorate by La Trobe University in Melbourne for her tireless work in supporting and developing cancer research in Australia.
For more information on Olivia Newton-John, check out her official website.