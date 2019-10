Paramount Home Media Distribution

Olivia Newton-John releases new memoir 'Don't Stop Believin'' Denise Truscello

On December 13, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will be at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. This special "Meet and Grease Live" event, for one night only, will feature a sing-along rendition of the 1978 hit musical Grease.Fans can sing along to such timeless records as "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Greased Lightning" and "You're the One That I Want." This experience will certainly transport the audience to the fictional Rydell High School, which the characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson attended. It will include a screening of the film, a question and answer (Q&A) session with the actors, as well as VIP opportunities to meet Travolta and Newton-John in person.In other Olivia Newton-John news, she opened up about the benefits of medical cannabis , and she will be auctioning off her signature Grease jacket.The iconic singer and actress was bestowed a Companion of the Order of Australia earlier this year.To learn more about Olivia Newton-John , check out her Facebook page