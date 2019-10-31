On December 13, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will be at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. This special "Meet and Grease Live" event, for one night only, will feature a sing-along rendition of the 1978 hit musical Grease
.
Fans can sing along to such timeless records as "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Greased Lightning" and "You're the One That I Want." This experience will certainly transport the audience to the fictional Rydell High School, which the characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson attended. It will include a screening of the film, a question and answer (Q&A) session with the actors, as well as VIP opportunities to meet Travolta and Newton-John in person.
In other Olivia Newton-John news, she opened up about the benefits of medical cannabis
, and she will be auctioning off
her signature Grease
jacket.
The iconic singer and actress was bestowed
a Companion of the Order of Australia earlier this year.
