article imageOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta headed to West Palm Beach

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
West Palm Beach - Fans of the classic film "Grease" are in for a treat. Lead actors Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta will be coming to West Palm Beach this December.
On December 13, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will be at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. This special "Meet and Grease Live" event, for one night only, will feature a sing-along rendition of the 1978 hit musical Grease.
Untitled
Paramount Home Media Distribution
Fans can sing along to such timeless records as "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Greased Lightning" and "You're the One That I Want." This experience will certainly transport the audience to the fictional Rydell High School, which the characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson attended. It will include a screening of the film, a question and answer (Q&A) session with the actors, as well as VIP opportunities to meet Travolta and Newton-John in person.
Olivia Newton-John releases new memoir Don t Stop Believin
Olivia Newton-John releases new memoir 'Don't Stop Believin''
Denise Truscello
In other Olivia Newton-John news, she opened up about the benefits of medical cannabis, and she will be auctioning off her signature Grease jacket.
The iconic singer and actress was bestowed a Companion of the Order of Australia earlier this year.
To learn more about Olivia Newton-John, check out her Facebook page.
