Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor, model and Instagram star Norbi Novak chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Thankfully, I have been doing pretty good during the pandemic," he said. "When it all started though, it was a different situation. I tried to create good habits for myself each day, and I appreciated things more."

On being an actor in the digital age, Novak said, "I'm not on YouTube or TikTok. I still feel that there is a way to be involved in this craft or showcase art without being overexposed. I'm very old-school in that way. I like older actors, and older movies."

Norbi Novak Sean Turi

Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "Honestly, I'm motivated by not staying in the same place with myself. If I am not improving, I push myself to keep going. I don't want to get stuck in a certain emotion or situation in life."

For young and aspiring actors and models, he said, "Stay true in what your values are and what they are about, and stick with that. Don't lose your values or sense of who you are no matter what job comes along. That's what I am trying to do."

His proudest professional moments include moving to New York, as well as taking on jobs for Abercrombie & Fitch, and Ralph Lauren. "Moving to New York was huge for me. I didn't know anybody and I figured everything out in a day and a half," he explained. "Shooting the Ralph Lauren campaign was great since it landed in GQ magazines around the world. Those were great moments. I am very grateful for every job I've had," he said effusively.

Norbi Novak Bjoern Kommerell

Novak praised master photographer Bjoern Kommerell as one of the best photographers out there, especially when it comes to headshots. "Bjoern is very patient with me, and we got great shots. He has great energy and his photos have a cinematic vibe to them, with lighting everywhere and smoke going in the background. You just never know when that magic moment comes out," he said.

When asked what his personal favorite stroke is in the sport of swimming, he responded "breaststroke."

He defined the word success as being at peace and loving yourself. "Success is not the material things in life," he said. "By loving yourself, you can love others. Work to inspire other people too. A big part of success is inspiring other people while doing what you love to do."

For his fans and supporters, he said, "I am very blessed to receive messages from them around the world. I try to be as positive as I can each day."

To learn more about Norbi Novak, check out his official IMDb page and follow him on Instagram