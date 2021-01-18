Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Nick Mathews chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Sal in the film "An Imperfect Murder" on Netflix. He also recalled his experience in "Power of Prayer." "This is the first movie that I've had a chance to work with actors of their caliber," he said. "I was nervous and excited but they were amazing. Sienna Miller is just incredible, she's a very giving actress, as well as a kind and pleasant person. She is a pleasure to work with. Alec [Baldwin] was more serious when he was on set but he cracked some jokes. He took everybody out for lunch, which was nice." Particularly impressive about Mathews is that he plays Sal, who is an abusive character. Ironically enough, Mathews revealed that he is a survivor of an abusive relationship with his father, so he was able to draw from those experiences to play Sal. "My dad was really abusive but I worked very hard to not be him," he admitted. "Alcoholism is like a curse. That's why I decided to be addicted to fitness in life." For more information on An Imperfect Murder, check it out on Mathews also shared that he is writing a one-man show about being a victim of abuse. "I am writing it based on real-life," he said. Power of Prayer He was thrilled to be a part of the short, western thriller "Drew [Henriksen] is incredible, his whole process was really inclusive. He really got into character development," he said. "Producer Donna McKenna was amazing too. Power of Prayer was an amazing experience, and it turned out to be an awesome film." To learn more about actor Nick Mathews, Actor Nick Mathews bluephotonyc An Imperfect Murder was written and directed by James Toback, and Mathews stars opposite Sienna Miller, who plays Vera Lockman, and Alec Baldwin, who portrays Detective McCutcheon."This is the first movie that I've had a chance to work with actors of their caliber," he said. "I was nervous and excited but they were amazing. Sienna Miller is just incredible, she's a very giving actress, as well as a kind and pleasant person. She is a pleasure to work with. Alec [Baldwin] was more serious when he was on set but he cracked some jokes. He took everybody out for lunch, which was nice."Particularly impressive about Mathews is that he plays Sal, who is an abusive character. Ironically enough, Mathews revealed that he is a survivor of an abusive relationship with his father, so he was able to draw from those experiences to play Sal. "My dad was really abusive but I worked very hard to not be him," he admitted. "Alcoholism is like a curse. That's why I decided to be addicted to fitness in life."For more information on An Imperfect Murder, check it out on Netflix Mathews also shared that he is writing a one-man show about being a victim of abuse. "I am writing it based on real-life," he said.He was thrilled to be a part of the short, western thriller Power of Prayer , which was written by Drew Henriksen, and directed by Andrew Damon Henriques. He complimented the cast, which included Sarah Sampino, Bruce Hermann, Jody Prusan, Nathan Crooker, Jill DeMonstoy, and Henriksen."Drew [Henriksen] is incredible, his whole process was really inclusive. He really got into character development," he said. "Producer Donna McKenna was amazing too. Power of Prayer was an amazing experience, and it turned out to be an awesome film."To learn more about actor Nick Mathews, click here and follow him on Instagram More about Nick Mathews, Actor, an imperfect murder, Film, Netflix Nick Mathews Actor an imperfect murder Film Netflix