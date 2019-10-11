Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor, model, and fitness trainer Nick Hounslow chatted with Digital Journal about "A Christmas with a Prince - Becoming Royal," and the digital age of entertainment. He also spoke about working with Britney Spears and Gal Gadot. "Toronto is such an amazing city. I could easily live there. In terms of acting it was a lot of fun to develop Prince Alexander more, and delve deeper into his character," he explained. On his daily motivations, he said, "Working on TV and Film sets. After Christmas with a Prince and A Christmas with a Prince - Becoming Royal, you just want more of that; you crave it. I love creating. I love being on set. That is what gets me up in the morning: the prospect of the next gig. My family back in the UK have also always championed and motivated me to work hard and honest and embrace the failures, falls and misses. That's key right there. How you deal with the let downs because they happen every day in this town." On being an actor and physical trainer in this digital age, he said, "It is amazing really, as there are so many avenues open to create and work. At the same time you can always find yourself working; so, it's important to shut it down once in a while and take some time out. There is a pressure that you have to be 'on' all the time and accessible." "I do however love the fact that you can motivate, help, bring joy to people all around the globe whether it be from your movies, TV, workouts or healthy recipes. It's so cool having someone in Paris saying how much they loved your movie and someone in Nigeria following a workout you posted. I find that incredible," he exclaimed. He appeared in Britney Spears' "Radar" music video. "Honestly, when I first started modeling, I remember watching MTV music videos and seeing a male model in Britneys 'Oops I Did it Again' music video. I thought that would be cool. I want to do that. When I came to LA they were auditioning for a lead for 'Radar' who could ride horses and play polo. I got the part and spent two days on a polo field in Santa Barbara filming the video," he said. Hounslow also worked with Gal Gadot as a fitness expert. "I was in awe of her training during the 'Wonder Woman' movies. She worked incredibly hard. I helped coach a fitness shoot with her after. She is just amazing and the loveliest lady," he said. For young and aspiring actors and personal trainers, he encouraged them to "set goals." "Decide who and what you want to be. It's a marathon, not a race. And most of all don't take any of it personally. Just focus on being the best version of you and your time will come. Do not let anyone tell you you can't. I think that applies to most things in life," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "The Future." On his definition of success, he said, "It depends if we are talking professional success or personal success. Professional success means setting goals and desires and going about working hard in order to accomplish them. The ability to do what you love every day. My Dad taught me that from a young age." He continued, "My dad said he wanted me and my sister to find a job that we love. A job that makes us leap out of bed every day because we love it. He said he wishes that for us as he has had that himself his whole life. He flew FX15 Fighter Jets (Tornados) in the Royal Air Force. He was and still is a real-life Top Gun." "Personal success to me means success with life, friendships, partnerships and family. At the end of the day no matter how amazing work is its what you come home to that really matters the most," he added. 