Actor Nick Barrotta chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Oval" on BET, and being an actor in the digital age. The Oval was created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, and it is the No. 1 scripted series on cable. In this hit BET series, Barrotta plays the role of Allan Maxwell. "It has been a crazy ride as Allan and being on the show," he admitted. "I've had so much fun. I have learned so much from the cast and the crew and obviously, Tyler Perry. It has been amazing and such an educational experience for me. I am just excited to be a part of it and to be on this ride." "There is still so much more to look forward to," he foreshadowed about The Oval. "I am rooting for Allan." "Acting has always been a dream for me so to be able to show up and set and play make-believe has been a dream come true. It is such a brilliant cast and crew. I am so fortunate," he acknowledged. He complimented his co-stars Ed Quinn, Brad Benedict, and Bill Barrett. "Ed and Brad are great guys," he said. "Brad and I have had some fun scenes together, and the same goes for Ed. It has been awesome watching both of them and how they operate." "Bill Barrett is a sweetheart. He is a hard worker, and he's really passionate about what he does, he shows up to work each day and he delivers. Just being in the studio with him and getting to know him has been great. He's a really good dude," he added. "This is my first recurring role in a scripted series, so I'm taking as many notes as I can. Getting to work with Tyler Perry has been an amazing experience, he has taught me so much and he has changed my life," he explained. On being an actor in the digital age, Barrotta said, "It's great, I love it. You are able to reach more people and touch more people. Obviously, things that you are traditionally used to have changed and no longer exist. It's a new era, you need to take advantage of it, and embrace it all. We have been able to do so well during this time and we have been able to adapt, and that says a lot." He also played the bailiff and court reporter for Judge Lynn Toler in the 20th and 21st seasons of Divorce Court respectively. "People love Divorce Court, I had no idea how many people loved it until I worked on there," he said. "I was familiar with Judge Lynn Toler but I had never watched it previously. When I landed the gig, I was so excited to work alongside her and learn. I absorbed as much as I could being on set. I had so much fun and we had so many laughs." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to just stick with it. "This industry can be very discouraging, it really is a roller coaster and it's easy to give up," he said. "My advice would be to fight the urge to give up. Stick with it, and learn as much as you can every day, and continue to believe in your dreams." "Hard work brings great rewards so if you stay at it keep fighting for what you want, and doors will open. You will be able to see the light there," he added. "What's yours is yours, it will find you. Never give up." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Continuing to do TV and film, and there will be more chapters to come. I am definitely interested in investing and getting involved in other things that I am passionate about. I am glad I have the opportunity to establish some other things as well." Barrotta defined the word success as "happiness within," as well as "being able to give back to others." "Having a platform in any sort of way and being able to share knowledge, experiences and pass along certain things to others. That's what success is all about," he said. For fans, he concluded about The Oval on BET, "Buckle up, it has been a crazy ride so far, and we are just getting started." 