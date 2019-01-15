By By Ken Hanly 58 mins ago in Entertainment Los Gatos - The giant streaming service Netflix is raising prices substantially in the US to meet increasing costs and help to manage its huge debt. The US increases The most popular plan will see the monthly charge go to $13 per month from the present $10. The plan offers high definition streaming on two different internet connected devices simultaneously. Even at the new price the Netflix plan remains a few dollars cheaper than that of the popular HBO which charges $15 per month. In the past, Netflix offered a basic $8 a month streaming plan while it hiked rates on more comprehensive plans. This time it has raised the price of the basic plan as well to $9 per month. A premium plan offering ultra-high definition will be raised from $14 per month to $16. This is the fourth time that Netflix has increased its US price with the last hike coming in late 2017. This is the first time that all 58 million US subscribers, the number reported by the company last September, will face an increase. The higher prices will be charged to all new subscribers and will hit existing customers within the next three months. Customers in 40 Latin American countries billed in US currency will also be affected with the exception of key markets Mexico and Brazil. Netflix had almost 79 million subscribers outside of the US in September. More than in the US itself. The prices have also gone up earlier in Canada as shown on You Tube Netflix investing large amounts in films and original shows Netflix has made a huge investment in original shows and films. As a result it has assumed a large debt. Presumably Netflix is trying to compete with rivals such as Amazon, Disney, and AT&T. The company had a number of hits with its original material during the last five years. These have included: "House of Cards", Orange is the New Black, "Stranger Things", "The Crown" and the recent film the "Bird Box" On the basis of these, the company believes it can gradually raise its prices. Netflix spent about $4 billion last year and expects to spend about the same this year. Netflix has been borrowing large sums to pay for the expenses of programming. It raised $2 billion in an October bond offering even though it already had $12 billion in debt. Stock price movements Netflix is facing ever increasing competition by large firms, coupled with the company's huge debt this has led some investors to question whether the company can sustain its leading position in the streaming video area. The price of the stock has dropped significantly from a high of $423.21 last June. However, the recent price rise was received favorably by investors who no doubt believe that the increases wont significantly slow down subscriber growth. It is still charging competitive prices. The company shares rose 6.5 percent on Tuesday in the early afternoon to $354.79. Netflix The company expanded into Canada in 2010, and later to Latin America and the Caribbean. It started its content production in 2012. Since that time it has expanded this production considerably. In 2016 alone Netflix released more than 126 original series and films more than any cable network or cable channel. By January of 2016 it was operating in more than 190 countries. It has more than 5,400 employees. Netflix has headquarters in Los Gatos California USA. The increases of 13 to 18 percent are the largest increase since Netflix began its video streaming service 12 years ago.The most popular plan will see the monthly charge go to $13 per month from the present $10. 