By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Netflix has a major reason to be proud. It hit a major milestone with its number of subscribers! The entertainment company has almost 118 million streaming subscribers worldwide. From that number, Netflix had added 8.3 million subscribers in the last three months of 2017, thus proving that it is a true force to be reckoned with. 1.9 million subscribers were domestic streaming subscribers, while the other 6.4 million were international streaming subscribers. To break down the statistics even further, approximately 55 million subscribers are from the United States, while there are 94 million paid TV subscribers in America. The number of subscribers keeps on increasing every year; moreover, over three million entertainment fans still receive Netflix DVDs in the mail. At the same time, Netflix has crossed $100 billion market capitalization as its number of subscribers surge. In the final three months of last year, Netflix had accumulated over two million subscribers than Wall Street had expected, which resulted in its profits being tripled for its online video services. Netflix started off as a DVD-by-mail business, and it turned into a major competitor of the movie channel HBO. As Netflix grew, it began licensing its own original shows to ensure a stream of new offerings if studio suppliers ended deals. Since 1998, Netflix has sent over four billion DVD and Blu-ray rentals in their famous red envelopes to entertainment fans across the country. As Digital Journal reported, streaming services such as Netflix reigned supreme at the 75th annual Golden Globe awards, where they claimed victories in five out of their 11 television categories.