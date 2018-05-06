Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Neil Sandilands chatted with Digital Journal about his role on CW's "The Flash," and his forthcoming indie film. He also discussed the digital transformation of the entertainment business. He added, "The Flash was new to me. I am so enchanted by it. The fans are incredible. They grew up with comic books, and we have such a diverse audience. It's not just the younger crowd, it is everybody. I never knew people were so crazed by comic books. I am learning as I am going along. I thank them for the amazing response we have had, so far. In the coming weeks, going into the season finale, we are going to blow your minds. The final two episodes are super awesome. The fans will be in for a ride." Presently, he is on set for the independent dramatic thriller, Falcon Lake. "It is an indie feature, with some interesting people in it, such as Adriana Barraza, Camila Mendes and Manny Perez. It's a nice cast, and it is awesome working with them," he admitted. For aspiring actors, Sandilands, joked, "Don't do it. Get a real job." "Keep at it. It takes a hell of a long time. I have been at it for 28 years," he said. "I still want to have an acting career when I am 80 years old, and I hope it stays that way. I have been very lucky and fortunate, and I've learned on the job. I had amazing people that I worked with, and I watched and studied them. Acting is an inexact science." Digital transformation of entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Sandilands said, "That is a very interesting question. We had this digital revolution where we started shooting on magnetic tape and then it became digital, and now everything has changed these days. The modes of consumption have changed. We are in the era of binge-watching our favorite series. Supposedly, that opens up a lot of things for performance, and I do think that there is more work, but now there are more people venturing into acting." Sandilands continued, "Each day there is a plane coming to Los Angeles with hopefuls, in the Boulevard of Broken Dreams. I have been really fortunate to immigrate to the United States, and it took a bit of a time to get a series regular role." As an actor, Sandilands revealed that he is still "old school" and uses hard copies for scripts. "I always liked to work with a hard copy," he said. "I like the idea of having something tangible. I want to be able to move with it, and touch, feel and move the page." To learn more about actor Neil Sandilands, check out his A South African actor and filmmaker, Sandilands plays Clifford DeVoe/ The Thinker on the television series The Flash. "My audition was a bit of a calculated risk, and they liked it," he said. 