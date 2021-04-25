Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Natasha Perez chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring as Yolanda Saldivar in "Selena: The Series," which premieres on May 4 on Netflix. Selena: The Series chronicles the life, career, and untimely murder of Tejano singer, Selena back in 1995. Selena's success and rise to stardom was cut short at the hands of Saldivar, a registered nurse, and president of the Grammy winner's fan club. Natasha Perez as Yolanda Saldívar in 'Selena: The Series' on Netflix Photo Courtesy of Netflix Since Perez does a lot of voiceovers, her main focus was to focus on the voice, which she realized was a hard task to undertake since Yolanda's voice is very high-pitched. "To keep my voice like that for eight months was going to be a challenge," she said. "I got tips on how to maintain that voice for a long time without damaging myself." As an actress, she shared that she is proud of her work and honesty in portraying this complex character and hopes that this series continues to honor and pay homage to the talented, intelligent, and beautiful human being that was Selena. "It was a fun journey as an acting job to pay homage to Selena and unfortunately, Yolanda was a part of that story. I wanted to make sure I was as faithful as I possibly could be with my research so I could tell the story in a way that the family envisioned it," she said. Recently, she also starred opposite Larry David in a guest-starring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. "That was so much fun," she said with a sweet laugh. "Improv is my thing, I have been doing that for 12 years now. Larry is one of the most well-known improvisers in the world. I had so much fun at the audition, that I would have been totally happy auditioning for him and with him." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Perez said with a sweet laugh, "Enjoy the Ride with Discipline." For young and aspiring actors, Perez said, "Educate yourself as much as you can in a lot more than just the basics of acting. We observe people in life and we pay homage to who they are. Acting is something that you do for life, so the more you experience life, the more informed you are." "The business side of acting is its own animal, it's something totally different than just acting in school. Try not to lose sight of what you love to do the most. It's so important that you continue to act even if you cannot get a job. The creative juices need to continue to be there on the stage. There is a magic that happens when you are surrounded by like-minded people. Be persistent since it takes at least two to four years to land your first jobs to support yourself. Always have a net to fall back on or another career. On her definition of the word success, Perez said, "I feel successful because I am able to pay rent, help my family doing something that I love in a comfortable manner."