Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Natalie Shaheen chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the new film "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." On her plans for the rest of the year, Shaheen said, "2019 has been filled with collaboration and making exciting new moves creatively. I just finished directing a short film that I wrote and I have started producing with Palikari Pictures, a female-run independent production company based here in New York City." "I'm loving the exploration of storytelling from both sides of the camera. Unfortunately, Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) keep me from discussing the work in front of the camera, but I am looking forward to sharing soon," she said. When asked what motivates her each day as an actress, Shaheen said, "As so much of acting can feel like waiting on other people, daily motivations are tangible ways of taking control of your craft and career." She continued, "For me, staying involved and interested is paramount, in acting and otherwise; moreover, reading, studying films, attending theater, listening to podcasts, all of the things that keep me engaged. Recently, I have been binge watching classes on Masterclass. I love listening to legends walk through their process and passion, and not just actors, everyone." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, she said, "Technically has ushered us into an entertainment renaissance. The more accessible film and television become, the more opportunities exist to tell stories and take chances on less common narratives. I love the idea of giving a voice to the voiceless. I believe entertainment is the way humans reconnect with themselves and each other, and the more content that exists out there, the more connected we get." "For someone who usually champions minimal phone use, my life ironically now hinges on technology," she admitted. "Almost all the daily motivations I mentioned utilize technology, except for maybe meditation, but there's an app for that too. I do most of my research and character prep online and I share creative content and collaborate via technology. Even things I still do in person, like go to the theater or library, I access through technology. I think it's safe to say, it's woven into the fabric of my daily life as an actor," she added. On her dream male acting partners, she said, "I had the good fortune of working with a few on the top of my list recently. Michael Caine was a sheer delight to work with and a wealth of knowledge. Working with Charles Dance on Godzilla: King of the Monsters was a dream." "The list of actors I would like to work with is endless, but if I had to name a few Mahershala Ali, Christopher Meloni, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy immediately come to mind," she said. Her advice for young and aspiring actors is as follows: "My soccer coach used to say 'If you don't shoot, you won't score.' It's not acting-specific advice, but it should be. It’s a career path of taking the risk. You might not score every time, but if you don’t shoot, you'll never know." For her fans and followers, she concluded about Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "I couldn't be more excited for the film as a fan and an actor. It's a beautiful film about humanity distilled into the eye of the storm that is the action of a Godzilla film." "Working on Godzilla: King of the Monsters was like being a kid in a candy shop, if that candy shop was full of monsters," she said.On her plans for the rest of the year, Shaheen said, "2019 has been filled with collaboration and making exciting new moves creatively. I just finished directing a short film that I wrote and I have started producing with Palikari Pictures, a female-run independent production company based here in New York City.""I'm loving the exploration of storytelling from both sides of the camera. Unfortunately, Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) keep me from discussing the work in front of the camera, but I am looking forward to sharing soon," she said.When asked what motivates her each day as an actress, Shaheen said, "As so much of acting can feel like waiting on other people, daily motivations are tangible ways of taking control of your craft and career."She continued, "For me, staying involved and interested is paramount, in acting and otherwise; moreover, reading, studying films, attending theater, listening to podcasts, all of the things that keep me engaged. Recently, I have been binge watching classes on Masterclass. I love listening to legends walk through their process and passion, and not just actors, everyone."On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, she said, "Technically has ushered us into an entertainment renaissance. The more accessible film and television become, the more opportunities exist to tell stories and take chances on less common narratives. I love the idea of giving a voice to the voiceless. I believe entertainment is the way humans reconnect with themselves and each other, and the more content that exists out there, the more connected we get.""For someone who usually champions minimal phone use, my life ironically now hinges on technology," she admitted. "Almost all the daily motivations I mentioned utilize technology, except for maybe meditation, but there's an app for that too. I do most of my research and character prep online and I share creative content and collaborate via technology. Even things I still do in person, like go to the theater or library, I access through technology. I think it's safe to say, it's woven into the fabric of my daily life as an actor," she added.On her dream male acting partners, she said, "I had the good fortune of working with a few on the top of my list recently. Michael Caine was a sheer delight to work with and a wealth of knowledge. Working with Charles Dance on Godzilla: King of the Monsters was a dream.""The list of actors I would like to work with is endless, but if I had to name a few Mahershala Ali, Christopher Meloni, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy immediately come to mind," she said.Her advice for young and aspiring actors is as follows: "My soccer coach used to say 'If you don't shoot, you won't score.' It's not acting-specific advice, but it should be. It’s a career path of taking the risk. You might not score every time, but if you don’t shoot, you'll never know."For her fans and followers, she concluded about Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "I couldn't be more excited for the film as a fan and an actor. It's a beautiful film about humanity distilled into the eye of the storm that is the action of a Godzilla film." More about Natalie Shaheen, Godzilla King of the Monsters, Actress, Film Natalie Shaheen Godzilla King of the... Actress Film