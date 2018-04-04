By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Country star Naomi Judd (of The Judds) has a major reason to be proud. Her book "River of Time" is No. 1 Amazon Best Seller. This summer, Naomi Judd will return to the ball field for the City of Hope 28th Annual Celebrity Softball Game in Nashville, Tennessee. She participated in the game in the late '80s and early '90s, and the songstress is dusting off her glove to return as a play-by-play guest Announcer on Saturday, June 9, 2018. As Digital Journal Throughout their career in the country music business, The Judds have had over 20 Top 10 hits, and they have won five Grammy awards. River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope is available on To learn more about veteran country star Naomi Judd, check out her Judd is bringing her energetic flare to the April issue of "First For Women," where the songstress opens up about the wellness strategies that keep her looking and feeling great. Judd shares her beauty tips and the advice Oprah Winfrey gave her years ago, which is still relevant today.This summer, Naomi Judd will return to the ball field for the City of Hope 28th Annual Celebrity Softball Game in Nashville, Tennessee. She participated in the game in the late '80s and early '90s, and the songstress is dusting off her glove to return as a play-by-play guest Announcer on Saturday, June 9, 2018.As Digital Journal previously reported , this fall, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will open an exhibit that spotlights the mother-daughter country duo The Judds (Wynonna and Naomi Judd). This exhibit is scheduled to open on August 10, 2018.Throughout their career in the country music business, The Judds have had over 20 Top 10 hits, and they have won five Grammy awards.River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope is available on Amazon To learn more about veteran country star Naomi Judd, check out her official website More about Naomi Judd, river of time, Book, Country, The Judds Naomi Judd river of time Book Country The Judds