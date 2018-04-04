Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNaomi Judd tops Amazon best seller list with 'River of Time'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Country star Naomi Judd (of The Judds) has a major reason to be proud. Her book "River of Time" is No. 1 Amazon Best Seller.
Judd is bringing her energetic flare to the April issue of "First For Women," where the songstress opens up about the wellness strategies that keep her looking and feeling great. Judd shares her beauty tips and the advice Oprah Winfrey gave her years ago, which is still relevant today.
This summer, Naomi Judd will return to the ball field for the City of Hope 28th Annual Celebrity Softball Game in Nashville, Tennessee. She participated in the game in the late '80s and early '90s, and the songstress is dusting off her glove to return as a play-by-play guest Announcer on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
As Digital Journal previously reported, this fall, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will open an exhibit that spotlights the mother-daughter country duo The Judds (Wynonna and Naomi Judd). This exhibit is scheduled to open on August 10, 2018.
Throughout their career in the country music business, The Judds have had over 20 Top 10 hits, and they have won five Grammy awards.
River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope is available on Amazon.
To learn more about veteran country star Naomi Judd, check out her official website.
More about Naomi Judd, river of time, Book, Country, The Judds
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Neil Young will blow you away with new 'Paradox' soundtrack Special
U.S. health companies launch blockchain pilot
Putin urges 'common sense' to prevail in spy row
Italy launches talks in fraught quest for new government
Bahrain announces discovery of 80 bn barrels of oil
Jeremy Walker talks new film 'Adaline' and 'Sagas of Sundry' Special
The five 'super skills' that today’s workforce needs: Interview Special
Dating app Grindr faces fury for sharing HIV data
Mandatory recall issued for kratom due to Salmonella outbreak
Red Sun Rising rocks on new single 'Deathwish' Special