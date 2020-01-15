Email
article imageNancy Lee Grahn to host 2020 'Vegas Penthouse Party' fan events

By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Entertainment
Henderson - On March 28 and 29, acclaimed actress Nancy Lee Grahn will be hosting her 2020 fan events at the Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nevada.
These events are a part of her "Vegas Penthouse Party." Grahn is known for her portrayal of Alexis Davis on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning actress.
In October of 2019, Grahn revealed to her fans and followers that she is busy writing her first memoir. In her personal life, the actress is engaged and ready to wed.
This past May, Grahn hosted an intimate fan event in New York's Emerald Inn for an intimate group of fans, which was well-received.
For more information on her "Vegas Penthouse Party " events, check out Nancy Lee Granh's official website.
To learn more about Nancy Lee Grahn, follow her on Twitter and her Facebook page.
