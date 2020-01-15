These events are a part of her "Vegas Penthouse Party." Grahn is known for her portrayal of Alexis Davis on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital
. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning actress.
In October of 2019, Grahn
revealed to her fans and followers that she is busy writing her first memoir. In her personal life, the actress is engaged
and ready to wed.
This past May, Grahn hosted an intimate fan event in New York's Emerald Inn
for an intimate group of fans, which was well-received.
For more information on her "Vegas Penthouse Party " events, check out Nancy Lee Granh's official website
.
To learn more about Nancy Lee Grahn
, follow her on Twitter
and her Facebook page
.