article imageNancy Lee Grahn to embark on East Coast tour this spring

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
New York - Fans of Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn are in for a treat. She will be embarking on an East Coast tour this May.
Grahn is known for her role as Alexis Davis on General Hospital, and she will be touring the East Coast this spring. In each of the four cities that Grahn is visiting on the East Coast, the ticket will include food and the audience will be afforded the opportunity to ask the actress questions in an intimate Question and Answer session, and they will get personal time with Grahn, as well as photo opportunities and autographs.
On Saturday, May 18, Grahn will kick off her tour with a dinner at the Emerald Inn in New York City, and on the following day, Sunday, May, 19, she will be hosting a luncheon at The Shannon Rose in Clifton, New Jersey.
On Friday, May 24, Grahn will be hosting a dinner at the Wrecking Bar Brew Pub in Atlanta, Georgia, and her East Coast tour will wrap up on May 25 at Romano's Macaroni Grill Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida.
For learn more about Grahn's upcoming fan events in the East Coast, check out her official website.
In February of 2019, Grahn hosted two fan events in the penthouse suite at the Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nevada.
For more information on two-time Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn, follow her on Twitter.
Read More: Nancy Lee Grahn chatted with Digital Journal about her acting career, her motivations and her love for her fans.
