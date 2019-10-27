By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning soap actress Nancy Lee Grahn ("General Hospital") revealed that she is busy writing her first memoir. She added that she will spell out the names of the many people that helped her and her daughter Kate "unconditionally," and she will misspell the names of the "very few" that have "pissed" her off. Grahn is not going to hold back about her journey in the soap opera world. She hopes to make people laugh at her "tripping through most areas" of her life that got her where she is today. Grahn acknowledged that writing is cathartic for her, and writing her book makes her "feel good." "It will be the whole truth and nothing but the truth, except for the parts that could get me sued," she explained. This past September, Grahn celebrated her 23rd anniversary on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital, where she has played the role of lawyer Alexis Davis. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress In a post on her Facebook page , she informed her fans that she has a lot to tell but she can't talk about most of it. She announced that she has been working on her book, and in this memoir, she is not holding back on anything (the good and the bad). Grahn noted that there have been many times that she had to hold her tongue, which is not an easy thing for her. "Well, I won't be doing that in my book," she said, prior to adding that she will open up about the tales that involve the loves of her life, and "the not so much ones."She added that she will spell out the names of the many people that helped her and her daughter Kate "unconditionally," and she will misspell the names of the "very few" that have "pissed" her off. Grahn is not going to hold back about her journey in the soap opera world. She hopes to make people laugh at her "tripping through most areas" of her life that got her where she is today.Grahn acknowledged that writing is cathartic for her, and writing her book makes her "feel good." "It will be the whole truth and nothing but the truth, except for the parts that could get me sued," she explained.This past September, Grahn celebrated her 23rd anniversary on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital, where she has played the role of lawyer Alexis Davis.To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn , follow her on Twitter , and her official website More about Nancy Lee Grahn, Memoir, Actress, General hospital, Abc Nancy Lee Grahn Memoir Actress General hospital Abc Emmy