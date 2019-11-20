The new "Last Blast Reunion" digital drama series will launch on the DOOL app on November 29, right after the Thanksgiving holiday. It will bring back nine characters from the 2000 season of the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives
for a special reunion at Salem High School.
Bjorlin will be joined by such fellow actors
as Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer
, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner, and Lindsay Hollister, all of which will be reprising their old roles; moreover, actors Teressa Liane and Chadwick Hopson have been added to this digital drama series in the recasting.
Billy Flynn
and Kate Mansi starred as Chad DiMera and Abby Deveraux in the inaugural yet popular Days of Our Lives
digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris
" in the DOOL app.
