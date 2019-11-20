Email
article imageNadia Bjorlin to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series

By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Nadia Bjorlin will be starring in the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series "Last Blast Reunion."
The new "Last Blast Reunion" digital drama series will launch on the DOOL app on November 29, right after the Thanksgiving holiday. It will bring back nine characters from the 2000 season of the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives for a special reunion at Salem High School.
Bjorlin will be joined by such fellow actors as Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner, and Lindsay Hollister, all of which will be reprising their old roles; moreover, actors Teressa Liane and Chadwick Hopson have been added to this digital drama series in the recasting.
Billy Flynn and Kate Mansi starred as Chad DiMera and Abby Deveraux in the inaugural yet popular Days of Our Lives digital drama series "Chad and Abby in Paris" in the DOOL app.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nadia Bjorlin back in mid-October of 2019.
