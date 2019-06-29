Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Mitchell Anderson chatted with Digital Journal about his acting work on the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime. A five-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series, After Forever was co-created and co-written by Spirtas and On earning a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination, Anderson said, "It was incredible and kind of hilarious. I am not really a professional actor anymore. I'm a chef. I've done some work on stage here in Atlanta, but I hadn't been in front of a camera in 15 to 20 years. When Kevin asked me to do it, it was amazing because the part was so good. I never thought that award contention would be a possibility. That never really crossed my radar." "Kevin [Spirtas] is such an amazing go-getter. He got us in contention and it was thrilling to get that Emmy nomination. In all my years in acting, I was on good shows, but I was never even close to an Emmy. It was really exciting," he said. "I was glad that the show was well recognized." Anderson complimented the entire cast for doing an exceptional job, including Kevin Spirtas, Erin Cherry (who won "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series"), as well as Emmy nominees Cady Huffman and Anita Gillette. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Anderson said, "It is just amazing because there are so many more platforms for all this content. It is really exciting." For young and aspiring actors, Anderson encouraged them to "really love it." "It needs to be about the work," he said. "Get trained. Go to college and be aware of the world around you. Young people need to engage in the community and the world." To learn more about After Forever, check out its 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Denice Duff Anderson stars as Jason in After Forever opposite 2019 Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas as Brian.A five-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series, After Forever was co-created and co-written by Spirtas and Michael Slade On earning a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination, Anderson said, "It was incredible and kind of hilarious. I am not really a professional actor anymore. I'm a chef. I've done some work on stage here in Atlanta, but I hadn't been in front of a camera in 15 to 20 years. When Kevin asked me to do it, it was amazing because the part was so good. I never thought that award contention would be a possibility. That never really crossed my radar.""Kevin [Spirtas] is such an amazing go-getter. He got us in contention and it was thrilling to get that Emmy nomination. In all my years in acting, I was on good shows, but I was never even close to an Emmy. It was really exciting," he said. "I was glad that the show was well recognized."Anderson complimented the entire cast for doing an exceptional job, including Kevin Spirtas, Erin Cherry (who won "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series"), as well as Emmy nominees Cady Huffman and Anita Gillette.On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Anderson said, "It is just amazing because there are so many more platforms for all this content. It is really exciting."For young and aspiring actors, Anderson encouraged them to "really love it." "It needs to be about the work," he said. "Get trained. Go to college and be aware of the world around you. Young people need to engage in the community and the world."To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website and Facebook page . "Everybody should tell five friends to watch it, and those five people should tell five more people to watch it. I just want it to get picked up by a bit of a larger service so that more people can see it. We want it to do well, but the story is beautiful and I want them to be moved by the actual content," he said. More about Mitchell Anderson, After Forever, Emmy, Digital, drama series Mitchell Anderson After Forever Emmy Digital drama series amazon prime