Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMitchell Anderson talks Emmy nod, 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Mitchell Anderson chatted with Digital Journal about his acting work on the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime.
Anderson stars as Jason in After Forever opposite 2019 Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas as Brian.
A five-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series, After Forever was co-created and co-written by Spirtas and Michael Slade.
On earning a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination, Anderson said, "It was incredible and kind of hilarious. I am not really a professional actor anymore. I'm a chef. I've done some work on stage here in Atlanta, but I hadn't been in front of a camera in 15 to 20 years. When Kevin asked me to do it, it was amazing because the part was so good. I never thought that award contention would be a possibility. That never really crossed my radar."
"Kevin [Spirtas] is such an amazing go-getter. He got us in contention and it was thrilling to get that Emmy nomination. In all my years in acting, I was on good shows, but I was never even close to an Emmy. It was really exciting," he said. "I was glad that the show was well recognized."
Anderson complimented the entire cast for doing an exceptional job, including Kevin Spirtas, Erin Cherry (who won "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series"), as well as Emmy nominees Cady Huffman and Anita Gillette.
Digital transformation of the entertainment industry
On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Anderson said, "It is just amazing because there are so many more platforms for all this content. It is really exciting."
For young and aspiring actors, Anderson encouraged them to "really love it." "It needs to be about the work," he said. "Get trained. Go to college and be aware of the world around you. Young people need to engage in the community and the world."
To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website and Facebook page. "Everybody should tell five friends to watch it, and those five people should tell five more people to watch it. I just want it to get picked up by a bit of a larger service so that more people can see it. We want it to do well, but the story is beautiful and I want them to be moved by the actual content," he said.
After Forever on Amazon Prime
'After Forever' on Amazon Prime
Denice Duff
More about Mitchell Anderson, After Forever, Emmy, Digital, drama series
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Wildfires and power cuts in Europe as heatwave breaks records
Bill introduced to electronically limit tractor-trailer speeds
Sea-Watch captain: polar scientist-turned rescuer of migrants
Deepnude app shutdown after protests
Nathan Adrian named Ambassador for 2019 Lima Pan American Games
Review: Celine Dion charms on empowering single 'Flying On My Own' Special
Review: An evening with Jackson Browne at Beacon Theatre in New York City Special
Probes show Russia staged Skripal attack from London
Swiss police fire water cannon, tear gas at Cameroon protesters
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on GMA's Summer Concert Series Special