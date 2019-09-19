Email
Mishael Morgan returns to 'The Young and The Restless' on CBS

By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago
Emmy-nominated actress Mishael Morgan announced that she is back on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless."
This past spring, her character Hilary Curtis returned on the show for a few episodes as a ghost. In a post on her Instagram page, Morgan announced that the rumors are true and she is "back." The actress acknowledged that this was the "hardest secret to keep."
She expressed that she is very happy and honored to return to The Young and The Restless. In her time off from the show, Morgan learned how to juggle life, family and her acting career. "I am so happy to be home," she exclaimed, and she went on to that her dedicated fans out there that supported her very fiercely.
Morgan added that this opportunity solely came about because of the fans. "I look forward to this new adventure and I hope to create something new but just as special as that girl you all loved to hate. Cheers to this new chapter, with old friends. Now let's do the damn thing," she said.
For her powerful acting performances as Hilary Curtis on The Young and The Restless, Morgan earned two consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" in 2018 and 2019.
For more information on The Young and The Restless, check out the official CBS website.
Read More: Mishael Morgan chatted with Digital Journal about her 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on The Young and The Restless.
